Heat Advisory, Air Quality Alert In Place for WNY

A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Western New York, going in to place at noon on Tuesday and lasting until 8 p.m. Thursday. This advisory is for all counties in Western New York.

People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Also, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Ground Level Ozone from 11 AM to 11 PM today.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 105 for Ground Level Ozone. The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.

For additional information, visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at, https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at 1 800 535-1345.