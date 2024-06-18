Hewes Educational Center Holds First Senior Awards Night

A first-ever Senior Awards Night was held recently for Hewes Educational Center students.

The event included a National Technical Honor Society induction ceremony and the presentation of 25 awards and scholarships.

Hewes Educational Center principal Paul Mihalko said increased enrollment in Career & Technical Education programs through Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES led to the decision to hold the awards ceremony separate from the traditional Senior Recognition ceremony at Chautauqua Institution. Doing so, he said, also allowed Hewes to “take some time to celebrate the accomplishments of our students in a smaller setting.”

Mihalko thanked Falconer Central School officials for providing space for the event.

For more information on Career and Technical Education programs at Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES, visit e2ccb.org.