High Winds Could Cause Power Outages, Damage Trees

High winds could cause power outages and tree damage here in Chautauqua County over the next day.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a High Wind Warning for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and southern Erie Counties.

Gusts upward of 50 and 60 miles per hour are expected.

National Grid says they have extra crews pre-positioned to respond during the storm.

These winds are abnormal because they are not coming from off Lake Erie, rather they are coming from the southeast. This could pose a threat to trees that are used to winds from the west and southwest. The ground is soft because there hasn’t been a deep freeze, so trees are not anchored into the ground as strongly.

Places below the escarpment along Lake Erie in Chautauqua County could see the most damage, but the entire region is being monitored closely.

To prepare for the winds, make sure anything outside of your home is secured so it doesn’t fly away in the gusts.

Charge cell phones, portable chargers and other devices beforehand.

National Grid encourages people to use battery operated lights instead of candles and to make sure you are using a generator safely.

If you’re using a generator, you’re cautioned to locate the generator as far from your house as possible. Close your doors and windows, and do not operate the generator in any enclosed space including an attached garage.

Visibility on the roads could be limited at times because of blowing rain or snow.

The New York State Thruway Authority says empty tractor trailers and tandem trucks are banned on the Thruway from Syracuse to the Pennsylvania state line beginning at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 9, until further notice..

If you experience a power outage and have service from National Grid, call 1-800-867-5222.