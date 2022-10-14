Home Care Aides Getting Minimum Wage Increase

Home care aides are getting a minimum wage increase in New York State.

The State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced that effective October 1, 2022, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17.00 per hour in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State.

This follows an order by the Commissioner and State Budget Director raising the general minimum wage to $14.20 for counties outside of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island, beginning on December 31, 2022, leading to an additional $1.00 increase an hour for Home Care Aides in those locations.

Home care aides may be owed extra pay in addition to minimum wage rates for overtime, call-in pay, spread of hours, and uniform maintenance. The only time an employer may reduce wages below minimum wage is to claim a limited allowance for meals and lodging, provided they do not charge for those services.