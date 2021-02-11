WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Home Invasion Report Leads to Discovery of Drugs Inside Victim’s Home

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown police are investigating a home invasion and assault that took place Tuesday morning, which also led to the discovery of a pound of methamphetamine and cash.

The invasion reportedly took place Tuesday at 10:55 a.m. at 118 Bush St. Upon arrival, officers spoke to a man who reported being assaulted by an unknown person who broke into his home. While on scene, officers asked permission to check the apartment. The victim denied entry, at which time a search warrant was obtained. Inside, detectives recovered a large quantity of meth and $6,500 along with drug paraphernalia.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and charges are forthcoming.

