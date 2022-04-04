WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Homestead Cafe Destroyed in Fire

By

Photo by Homestead Cafe

A fire destroyed the Homestead Cafe in the town of Ellery early Sunday morning.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Officials report the Fluvanna Fire Department and mutual aid responded just after 2:00 a.m. to the fire at the restaurant located on Route 430.

Homestead Cafe posted on social media, “Thank you to all the first responders and volunteers on scene. This is a devastating loss we will be attempting to navigate in the upcoming days. ”

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

