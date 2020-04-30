Hospitals in 35 Counties, Including Chautauqua, Permitted to Perform Elective Surgeries

ALBANY – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that 35 New York counties – including Chautauqua and Cattaraugus – have been approved to resume elective outpatient treatments.

Erie County was not on the list due to the growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported there. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said earlier this week that over the past three days, coronavirus hospital admissions have exceeded discharges. As of Monday, 258 people were hospitalized in Erie County, and of those, 116 were in the ICU. That reflects the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Erie County since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Gov. Cuomo has said that the state will reopen and gradually lift the NY on Pause executive order in ten different regions, rather than taking a state-wide approach. One of the indicators to allow for reopening will be a gradual decline in hospitalization numbers across the region. With Erie County seeing a rise in hospitalization, it means the Western New York Region – which includes Chautauqua County – won’t likely see a green light to reopon by May 15 and the NY on Pause directive could continue on.

Statewide, New York has now seen over 300,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases over 23,000 deaths. Meanwhile, Chautauqua County Health officials said on Wednesday afternoon that one new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the county – bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33.

Of those 33, 26 cases are considered “recovered” and three people have died. As a result, just four cases are considered “Active.”

A total of 48 confirmed cases are under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and being monitored. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

804 negative test results have also been reported to date.

Health officials are continuing to remind residents to stay calm and also use common sense to help slow the spread.