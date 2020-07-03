Hotel Lenhart to Close for Remainder of 2020 Summer Season

BEMUS POINT – A well known landmark in the village of Bemus Point is closing much of its operation for the remainder of the summer due to COVID-19.

The historic Hotel Lenhart, which has been operating in the lakeside village for 140 years, has made the decision to not accept any more reservations for the summer and to also cancel any that were made after the Fourth of July weekend.

Hotel co-owner and manager Bebe Johnston told WRFA of the difficult decision on Thursday, saying the seasonal hotel has already seen a number of cancellations for this summer and several staff members had also already found other summer jobs, due to the hotel not being able to open in late May because of COVID-19 restrictions. The hotel typically opens each year around Memorial Day weekend and remains open until Labor Day.

Johnston said that in addition to cancellations and staff departures, various state mandates that would require the hotel to take additional steps to sanitize and disinfect rooms and common areas would have been difficult to impossible to keep up with without hiring additional employees beyond the usual staff size.

Johnston said that the Hotel’s kitchen and dining area would also be closed. It had been providing breakfasts for guests on a daily basis during the summer season.

However, not all aspects of Lenhart will be shut down. The hotel’s bar – known as the Lamplighter Room – will remain open, along with the outside porch and lawn, which features the popular “Lenhart Rocker” rocking chairs and Adirondack style chairs.

Johnston said the hotel employs about 50 season workers each summer. She is hopeful it will return to normal operations by the summer of 2021.