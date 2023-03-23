Hotspot Cafe Owner Named SBA WNY District Minority Small Business Person of the Year

A Downtown Jamestown businessman has been recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Hotspot Cafe owner Hector Alverio has been named the Western New York District Minority Small Business Person of the Year.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the award as part of National Small Business Week. The week recognizes, “the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.”

SBA Atlantic Regional Administrator Marlene Cintron said, “During National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration shines a spotlight on our nation’s 33 million small businesses. This year, we honor the tenacity of America’s diverse entrepreneurs who have played an integral role in powering our nation’s historic economic comeback.”

Alverio opened Hotspot Cafe on East Third Street in February 2020, a month before the Pandemic started.

Local winners will receive their awards during the Small Business Week Awards Luncheon on May 5