Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day To Be Held July 22 in Mayville

A County-sponsored Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day is set for Saturday, July 22 in the town of Chautauqua.

The event, hosted by the County Department of Public Facilities, will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Town of Chautauqua Highway Garage, 50 Patterson Street in the Village of Mayville.

This event allows residents to safely dispose hazardous chemicals free of charge. The service is only offered to households and businesses cannot participate.

Items accepted will include used antifreeze, fluorescent tube lights, flammable adhesives, flammable solvents, paint thinner, mineral spirits, deck cleaners, non-empty aerosol cans, flammable floor polish, herbicides, pesticides, chemistry sets and pool chemicals.

Those taking part in the Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day must complete a registration form listing the materials they are dropping off.

Registration forms are available online at: chqgov.com/landfill/hazardous-waste-collection-schedules and will also be available at the event.

A full list of accepted hazardous materials is included on the form.

The following materials will not be accepted: batteries, fire extinguishers, motor oil, other waste oils, caulk, drywall compound, electronics, prescription drugs, sharps, smoke detectors, latex and oil-based paint.

For more information about the Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day, and accepted materials, call the Solid Waste Analysts office at 716-661-8424.