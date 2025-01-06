Housing Agencies Receive Over $1 Million To Support Affordable Homeownership

Housing agencies have received just over $1 million to support affordable homeownership in Chautauqua County.

The grants are being administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Office of Community Renewal. They were awarded to nonprofit organizations and localities to help preserve affordable housing, support veterans and older New Yorkers, increase access to homeownership, and strengthen local economies.

The village of Falconer is receiving $625,000 in New York State Community Development Block Grant funds.

The state CDBG program provides federal funds to help localities with projects that improve communities and benefit their residents. Housing grants can be used to rehabilitate owner-occupied or renter-occupied homes, down payment assistance for low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers, and private water/wastewater system assistance for low- and moderate-income homeowners.

Chautauqua Home Rehabilitation and Improvement Corp., also known as CHRIC, is receiving $300,000 in Access to Home for Heroes funding.

This fund provides financial assistance to make homes accessible for low- and moderate-income veterans with disabilities.

CHRIC also is receiving $300,000 from the Access to Home fund. The Access to Home program provides financial assistance to make homes accessible for low- and moderate-income persons with disabilities so that they can continue living safely and comfortably in their residences or return to live in their residences instead of in an institutional setting.

Citizens Opportunity For Development & Equality Inc., also known as CODE Inc., is receiving two awards of $75,000 for accessibility modifications and Access to Home for Heroes funding.