HUD Approves City Plan to Allocate Emergency COVID-19 Funding, Applications Now Being Accepted

JAMESTOWN – The city of Jamestown has been giving the green light to proceed with two emergency COVID-19 funding programs that are being paid for through a $705,000 grant from the federal government.

City Development Director Crystal Surdyk says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved the two COVID-19 Recovery Grant programs the city put together in May.

The two programs are a Rental Assistance Grant for tenants whose household income has been reduced as a result of the pandemic; and a Small Business Relief Grant, which is available to businesses that have suffered financial losses as a result of the state-wide shut down of businesses.

The Rental Assistance Program will provide up to $1,500 to assist tenants whose employment has been negatively impacted. Tenants must provide documentation of their work records, including documentation that proves their job loss or reduction in hours due to COVID-19 – along with proof of residence and rental agreement with their landlord.

The Small Business Relief Grant will provide grants of up to $20,000 for the purposes of reopening and recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses will be required to provide proof of economic injury due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications, along with additional details, for both grants are available JamestownNY.gov.