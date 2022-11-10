Humane Society Awarded Over $159,000 for Facility Improvements

The Chautauqua County Humane Society has been awarded over $159,000 for facility improvements.

The funding is part of $5 million from the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund for not-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies in the state.

The Chautauqua County Humane Society will use the monies to increase security, window replacements, an HVAC system, and generator expansion.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets selects grant recipients based on a need assessment, detailed project description, and reasonableness of cost. For the first time this year, the state also expanded eligibility to include shelters that were previously granted this fund and have completed their projects, as well as shelters without municipal contracts servicing underserved regions.

According to the New York State Animal Protection Federation, more than 150,000 animals annually are brought to non-profit and municipality-run shelters and humane societies. The New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund will help these organizations continue to provide sheltering services to local communities, promote better care for the animals, and facilitate more adoptions.