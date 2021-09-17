Humane Society Holding Dog Adoption Event Saturday

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is holding a Dog Adoption Event tomorrow at its Strunk Road location in Jamestown.

The adoption event is happening this Saturday from 11am to 3pm. This is an open event and no appointments to meet dogs will be necessary.

Humane Society Partnership Director Brian Papalia said “there are nineteen dogs at the shelter who are waiting to meet their adoptive families, and this is a great opportunity for folks to come to the CCHS and meet them as well as to have a chance to talk with the volunteers and staff that know them best.”

Papalia said cats are also up for adoption as well as part of Saturday-Caturdays at the society.