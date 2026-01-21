Humane Society Invites Businesses To Celebrate Employees With ‘Fur-Ever Valentine’ Program

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is inviting local businesses to celebrate their employees in a uniquely heartwarming way this Valentine’s season.

Through its new Fur‑ever Valentine program, CCHS will bring a shelter pet directly to workplaces for a 45 to 60 minute visit between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. during Valentine’s week. The cost to businesses is $250.

Partnership Director Brian Papalia said, “With a Fur‑ever Valentine visit, we’re giving businesses a way to say ‘thank you’ that feels personal and uplifting. Your team gets a 45–60 minute visit with one of our lovable shelter pets, complete with a special valentine. And we make sure to celebrate your generosity by recognizing your business on our website and social media. It’s a simple gesture that brings real joy to employees while directly supporting the animals who depend on us.”

Research shows that interacting with animals can reduce stress, boost morale, and strengthen workplace culture. Each donation helps provide shelter, medical care, enrichment, and the second chances they deserve.

Availability is limited, and appointments are expected to fill quickly. Businesses interested in reserving a Fur‑ever Valentine visit can contact bpapalia@chqhumane.org or call 716‑665‑2209 x213.