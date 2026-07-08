Humane Society Launches Youth T-Shirt Design Contest

The Chautauqua County Humane Society has launched the Pet Expo ’26 Youth T-Shirt Design Challenge.

The challenge invites young artists to show off their creativity while celebrating animals and the spirit of community. This challenge is supported by Greater Chautauqua Federal Credit Union.

As part of their support, Greater Chautauqua Federal Credit Union will award the winning artist their choice of a $100 deposit to open a savings account. Each finalist will also receive a gift card, along with the recognition already built into the challenge including public celebration, social media features, and the chance to have their artwork showcased at Pet Expo ’26.

Artists ages 19 and under are asked to submit original designs inspired by animals, kindness, and the mission of the Chautauqua County Humane Society to empower the community to improve the lives of animals. AI generated designs will not be accepted. The winning design will appear on the official Pet Expo ’26 T-shirt.

The deadline to enter is September 17, 2026. The top ten finalists will be announced on October 1 with the winner being revealed live on the main stage at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17 during the Pet Expo at the Northwest Arena.

Find submission information at: https://chqhumane.org/t-shirt-design-challenge/