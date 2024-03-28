Humane Society Offering Adoption Special For Long Stay Dogs

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is offering an adoption special for long stay dogs.

The special takes a percentage off the normal fee based on the length of the dog’s stay at the society.

Fundraising and Communications Director Brian Papalia said, “We have so many wonderful dogs waiting to meet their adoptive family. In one extreme we have Spudd, a medium size dog with a heart of gold, who has been relying on CCHS lifesaving services for over 153 days, which would waive his fee. On the other we have Brownie, a shy 8-month-old, who has been with us just over two weeks, so adopters would save $20 on her adoption.”

All animals adopted from Humane Society have been spayed or neutered; are up to date on vaccinations, and have been microchipped. The Humane Society is located at 2825 Strunk Road in Jamestown and is open from 1pm to 5:30pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, and 11am to 3pm on Saturday. For more information, visit chqhumane.org.