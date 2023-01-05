Humane Society Reaches Goal of Placing 100 Animals for ‘Season of Hope’ Drive

The Chautauqua County Humane Society’s “Season of Hope” has met its goal to place 100 animals in adoptive or foster homes.

CCHS Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia said due to severe weather conditions, the program was extended to Friday, December 30th. He said 83 animals were adopted with 17 animals going into foster homes.

Papalia said a special moment happened on the last day of the drive, “Our longest resident went home. And Pullman Island, you may remember, back in 2020 there was a situation where we had 83 cats come in at one time from an apartment in the Dunkirk-Fredonia area. And Pullman Island has been with us since then. So it’s been almost two and a half years he’s been with us hanging out in the cat colony.”

Papalia said Sparrow, who had also been at the shelter since October 2021, also went home with Pullman Island.

To learn more about adopting animals, visit Chqhumane.org or stop by the CCHS Adoption Center, 2825 Strunk Road in Jamestown from 1-5:30 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, or from 11-3 on Saturday.