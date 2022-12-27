Humane Society’s ‘Season of Hope’ Adoption Drive Extended to Dec. 30

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is extending the Season of Hope adoption drive to this Friday, December 30th.

CCHS Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia said the drive was extended due to last week’s winter storm. He said the goal of the adoption drive is to get 100 animals into homes through adoption or fostering.

Papalia said that before the storm hit, 75 animals had been moved from the shelter into homes.

He said this week all adoption fees will be half off in hopes of reaching their goal of getting to 100.

The Chautauqua County Humane Society’s Adoption Center located at 2825 Strunk Road in Jamestown and has open lobby hours to the public for cat adoptions. The lobby is open this week from 1:00 pm to 5:30pm Tuesday through Wednesday and Friday.

To view available animals, visit chqhumane.org.