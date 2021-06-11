I-86 Bridge in Randolph to be Renamed for Vietnam Veteran

State Senator George Borrello has announced the I-86 Bridge in Randolph will be named the Sergeant David Lockwood Memorial Bridge.

Borrello said Sergeant Lockwood, a Salamanca native, served in Vietnam. During his military service he received the Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, two Bronze Star Medals, three Silver Star medals, and the Expert Rifle (M-14) Badge.

Upon returning home from Vietnam, Sergeant Lockwood graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology and worked as an engineer until his death in 2018. He leaves behind his wife Patricia, two daughters and four grandchildren.

Borrello and Assemblyman Joe Giglio sponsored the legislation marking the designation. It has passed both houses of the Legislature and awaits Governor Cuomo’s signature.