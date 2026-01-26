Inclement Weather Closures For Monday, January 26

The following schools and organizations are closed Monday, January 26 due to inclement weather:
Bemus Point Schools
Brocton Schools
Cassadaga Valley Schools
Celoron Village Hall
Chautauqua County Government has an inclement weather policy in effect
Chautauqua Lake Schools
Chautauqua Opportunities’ Dunkirk & Jamestown daycares
Dunkirk Schools
Erie 2 BOCES Hewes Ashville and LoGuidice Fredonia Centers
Falconer Schools
Forestville Schools
Fredonia Schools
Frewsburg Schools
Infinity Visual & Performing Arts
Jamestown Boys & Girls Club
All Jamestown Community College sites are remote learning
Jamestown Public Schools
Lakewood Village Hall
Meals On Wheels In Jamestown
National Comedy Center
Panama Schools
Pine Valley Schools
Randolph Academy
Randolph Schools
Reg Lenna Center for the Arts Box Office
Ripley Schools
Sherman Schools
Sinclairville Free Library
Southwestern Schools
The Chautauqua Center’s Jamestown and Dunkirk locations
Westfield School
