Independence Day Celebrations Set For Across Chautauqua County

A variety of events will be taking place across Chautauqua County for Independence Day Tuesday.

In Mayville, the grand parade starts at 10:00 a.m. with the theme of “One Heart, One Flag, One Nation.” Following the parade, festivities will begin at Lakeside Park at noon that include live music, food, games, face painting, and a petting zoo.

In Cassadaga, Flares Around the Lakes and Night Light Float starts at 9:30 p.m.

In Dunkirk, fireworks will begin at dusk.

Other fireworks displays will begin at 10:00 p.m. at Bemus Point, Findley Lake, and Lakewood.