Independence Day Celebrations Set for Chautauqua County

Independence Day celebrations are set for across Chautauqua County this weekend.

In the City of Dunkirk, a three-day festival kicks off at 9:00 a.m. Saturday with the Marauder Trotter Run/Walk 5K at Wright Park. The rest of the festival takes place at Dunkirk Memorial Park on Route 5 with live music and food vendors. Fireworks will take place at dusk on Monday, July 4.

Cherry Creek will host an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 2. The celebration from 1:00 to 10:00pm will feature rides, a parade at 5:00 p.m., a car show, chicken barbecue, music, and more. A fireworks show will take place at 10:00 p.m.

Bemus Point will hold its fireworks display at 10:00 p.m., Sunday, July 3. The show will be visible from on-shore and on Chautauqua Lake.

In the county seat of Mayville, the Monday, July 4 Celebration starts at 10:00 a.m. with a grand parade down Route 394. Festivities continue at Lakeside Park with face painting, a petting zoo, live music, food, games, and more. The celebration concludes with a fireworks display at 10:00 p.m.

The Village of Lakewood marks the return of the July 4th Summerfest and Fireworks at Hartley Park. The Lakewood Family YMCA’s Firecracker Run starts at 9am Monday followed by vendors on Chautauqua Avenue from noon to 10:00 p.m. Live music will be performed in Hartley Park from 6:00 p.m. until the fireworks display at 10:00 p.m., Monday.

And in Findley Lake, a Fourth of July Celebration takes place from noon to 10:00 p.m. on Monday, featuring a chicken barbeque, duck race, boat parade, and fireworks at 10:00 p.m.