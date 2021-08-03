Independent Investigation Report Finds Governor Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women

A panel of independent investigators appointed by State Attorney General Letitia James has determined that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

The report was released after five months of investigations, including 11 hours of questioning with Governor Cuomo yesterday. The investigators concluded that Governor Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments.

The investigators said the governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story. Also, they said the Executive Chamber fostered a “toxic” workplace that enabled “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.” The investigators find that Governor Cuomo’s actions and those of the Executive Chamber violated multiple state and federal laws, as well as the Executive Chamber’s own written policies.

USA Today Reporter Jon Campbell noted that the report did not take a position on whether Cuomo should be subject to criminal prosecution for the alleged groping at the Executive Mansion.

The full report can be viewed here: https://ag.ny.gov/sites/default/files/2021.08.03_nyag_-_investigative_report.pdf