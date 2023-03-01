Indictment Filed in Shooting Death of Ellicott Man

An indictment has been filed in the shooting death of an Ellicott man.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said 18-year old Tucker Richard has been indicted on the charge of 2nd Degree Murder in connection with the shooting death of 57 year old Scott Blake on January 6th in the Town of Ellicott.

Richard was arraigned in County Court Tuesday morning by Judge David Foley, who set bail in the amounts of $2.5 million cash or $5 million property bond.

He remains in the Chautauqua County Jail and is being represented by the Public Defender’s Office. Richard is due back in court on March 31st for a discovery conference.