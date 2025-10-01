Infinity Seeking Artists For Holiday Art Market

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts is putting out the call for local artists and makers for their Holiday Art Market.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, December 13 at the Infinity Center at 301 East Second Street and the Pearl City Clay House located at 220 East Second Street in Jamestown.

Infinity is now inviting local artists, makers, and handcrafters to apply as vendors for this year’s market. More than 20 spaces will be available. Interested vendors can find application details at www.infinityperformingarts.org or by contacting Infinity at artmarket@infinityperformingarts.org.

Vendors keep 100% of their sales, so every purchase directly supports local makers.

Infinity raises vital funds for youth arts education through vendor registrations, free-will donations, raffle baskets, and hands-on activities like Paint Your Own Pottery, Bucket Projects, and more.

For more information, vendor applications, or event updates, visit www.infinityperformingarts.org