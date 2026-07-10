Infinity Visual & Performing Arts Juried Student Show Opens Tonight

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts is presenting its annual juried Student Art Show tonight at Pearl City Clay House.

The show kicks off with an Opening Reception from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 10. The reception is free and open to the public.

This year’s exhibit features original works by Infinity student artists of all ages, including sculpture, illustration, painting, and more. The show offers a vibrant and inspiring snapshot of the creativity being nurtured inside Infinity’s classrooms.

The exhibit will remain on display at Pearl City Clay House through July 31, and is viewable during regular Pearl City Clay House business hours.

For more information, visit www.infinityperformingarts.org or follow Infinity and Pearl City Clay House on social media.