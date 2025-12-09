Infinity’s Annual Holiday Art Market Takes Place Dec. 13

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts will kick off the holiday season at their 8th Annual Holiday Art Market this Saturday.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, December 13 at both the Infinity Center (301 East 2nd St.) and Pearl City Clay House (220 East 2nd St.).

Launched eight years ago to support Infinity’s mission to support local artists along with young musicians and artists, Infinity’s Annual Art Market has become a tradition that uplifts both regional artists and local youth who rely on arts access and mentorship at Infinity.

This year’s vendor lineup includes a talented mix of local artisans and small creative businesses: Jyxie’s Jewelry, Renee Boardman, Cupcake Alchemist, The Mad Dotter Intuitive Art, Artsy Garden, Patchwork Trinkets, CreaturesCrypt, Kay Prigg Art, Creative Instincts, W & W Creations, Metallurgy, Star and Cloud Shop, Frameable Pets, Witchy Wanders, and more. Artists retain 100% of their sales, keeping dollars invested in the local creative economy.

Inside the Infinity Center, families can purchase activity tickets to enjoy face painting, a student and family craft station, gift wrapping, and basket raffle entries. Concessions will also be available for sale. All funds raised through activity tickets and free-will donations directly support Infinity’s mission and year-round programming; private lessons, group classes, instruments, performance opportunities, and equitable access support for local families.

Across the street, Pearl City Clay House will offer walk-in Paint Your Own Pottery and Bucket Projects, a free paint-your-own tile activity for the studio’s collaborative mural wall (while supplies last), the 100 Gifts Under $100 Gallery Show, a curated artist retail shop, and discounted $20 mini-classes with advance registration.

Participation at Pearl City Clay House also supports Infinity’s work with youth in the community.