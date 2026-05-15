Infinity’s Ultimate Adventure Challenge Is Underway

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts is inviting families, individuals, and community members to get outside and explore through the return of its Ultimate Adventure Challenge.

The 2026 challenge runs through December 31 and encourages participants to visit a variety of outdoor locations, including local hiking trails, public spaces, and outdoor art installations. Participants document their experiences by taking photos at each stop, working toward a goal of completing 24 adventures over the course of the season.

Designed with flexibility in mind, the program allows participants to explore at their own pace, whether close to home or while traveling. Many families incorporate the challenge into weekend outings, summer plans, vacations, and everyday opportunities to spend time together outdoors.

Participants who complete all 24 locations receive a certificate of completion, along with a commemorative patch and sticker designed by Infinity art instructor Ash Pickering.

In addition to encouraging outdoor exploration, the challenge also supports Infinity’s youth programming. Proceeds from registration help provide arts education opportunities for young people in the region, reinforcing the non-profit organization’s mission to create and sustain an environment where students can grow, learn, and lead through the arts.

Community members of all ages are invited to participate.

Visit www.infinityperformingarts.org/adventurechallenge for more information.