Inmate Captured After Escaping Work Detail

An inmate who walked away from a work detail has been captured.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Monday morning in the town of Ellery.

According to the Jamestown Post-Journal, several law enforcement agencies and K-9 units responded to the County Landfill, where the escape occurred.

The inmate was quickly located and placed back into custody.

No injuries were sustained as a result of this incident. It remains under investigation and charges are pending.