It’s Invasive Species Awareness Week In NYS

This week is Invasive Species Awareness Week in New York State.

The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Agriculture and Markets are offering free public events, including webinars, hands-on workshops, and guided hikes and paddles to encourage New Yorkers to learn more and participate in the fight against the negative impacts of invasive species.

DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Invasive Species Awareness Week is an opportunity to engage and mobilize the public to protect local ecosystems, agricultural, and public health from the threats of invasive species. These harmful invaders out-compete native wildlife, damage recreational spaces, and cause economic harm. Through collaboration among State and local governments, environmental organizations, researchers, industry partners, and the public, we can strengthen our efforts to detect, manage, and prevent invasive species. Whether you’re hiking, boating, gardening, or simply enjoying the outdoors, everyone has a role to play in safeguarding our environment for future generations.”

To participate in an ISAW event, visit the NY Invasive Species Awareness Week 2026 page on the NY Invasive Species Clearinghouse website to find a complete list of offerings. Registration information and full event details can be found by clicking on the individual events.

Invasive species are plants, animals, insects, and pathogens that are not native to an area and cause harm to the environment, agriculture, economy, or public health. New York is particularly vulnerable to these pests due to its role as a center for international trade and travel.

DEC leads a comprehensive program to research, manage, and combat the effects of invasive species across New York State. This includes tackling aquatic invasive species like hydrilla, water chestnut, and northern snakehead and forest pests such as southern pine beetle, laurel wilt, and hemlock wooly adelgid. DEC works with numerous partners and oversees eight NYS Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISMs), which educate residents and visitors about how everyone can protect their lands, water, and forests from invasive species.

AGM works to control and eradicate various invasive species, such as the spotted lanternfly, European pepper moth, and European cherry fruit fly, which can harm New York’s agricultural crops, particularly grapes, hops, strawberries, peppers, and fruit trees. Staff conduct annual surveys for these pests, and inspect the state’s nearly 9,000 greenhouses, retail markets, and nursery growers and dealers for compliance with invasive plant regulations. Horticultural inspectors also monitor for invasive pests and diseases, such as Asian longhorned beetle and boxwood blight that are harmful to New York’s trees and popular landscape shrubs. Learn more about the invasive species that are a concern for New York agriculture.