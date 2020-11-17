Jackson Appointed Chief of Police

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist has appointed the city’s current interim police chief to serve as chief of the Jamestown Police Department for the remainder of the current term.

In a media release sent out Monday afternoon, Sundquist announced he has chosen Timothy Jackson to be the next police chief. Jackson’s appointment as chief is subject to approval by the Jamestown City Council. If appointed, he will serve the remainder of the current police chief term, which ends at the end of next year.

“Tim Jackson has shown through his decades of experience with JPD along with his leadership as Interim Police Chief these past four months that he is the best candidate to lead the Police Department forward as we look at ways to continue improving community engagement and policing,” Sundquist said via a media release.

Jackson has served in the Jamestown Police Department since May 2000. While with the JPD, he was on the SWAT Team from 2002 to 2015, acting as SWAT Team Commander from 2010 to 2015. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 2002 to 2008 and was deployed for Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom from 2005-2006. He also has been an 18-year Adjunct Professor at Jamestown Community College.

Jackson is a life-long resident of the City of Jamestown where he resides with his wife. His appointment comes after former Chief and public safety director Harry Snellings announced his retirement earlier this year.

“The Jamestown Police Department has a highly qualified workforce of officers, detectives, supervisors, and support staff. I am

fortunate to be chosen to lead such a well-trained and hard-working group of individuals. It is my job to make sure they have the training, support, and resources, to serve the people of Jamestown,” Jackson said. “I look forward to continuing and improving engagement with the community and building relationships with community stakeholders. The police department will continue to be accountable to the public and continuously improve on ways to keep Jamestown safe.”

The City Council will vote on the appointment for Police Chief at the voting session scheduled for Monday, November 30.