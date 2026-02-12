Jackson Day Features Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti Today

Robert H. Jackson Day will feature a keynote address by Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti today in Warren.

Jackson Day celebrates the life and legacy of Robert H. Jackson, U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Nuremberg chief prosecutor, and native of Warren County.

This year’s featured speaker is The Honorable Joy Flowers Conti, Senior District Judge for the United States District Court, Western District of Pennsylvania. Judge Conti has had a trailblazing career in law and public service, serving as the 49th commissioned judge of the court.

Born in Kane, Pennsylvania, Judge Conti is a graduate of Duquesne University and Duquesne University School of Law, where she earned her J.D. summa cum laude and served as Editor-in-Chief of the Duquesne Law Review. She went on to become the first woman attorney hired by Kirkpatrick, Lockhart, Johnson & Hutchinson, and later built a distinguished career as a law professor, private practitioner, and ultimately federal judge.

Judge Conti’s professional contributions include leadership roles in the Allegheny County Bar Association, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, and the American Bar Association. She has been widely recognized for her service and leadership, receiving honors such as the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Anne X. Alpern Award, the YWCA Tribute to Women Award, and the Pennsylvania Legal Services Outstanding Leadership Award.

Her judicial service and decades of leadership in the legal profession reflect the very qualities of justice, fairness, and civic responsibility that Robert H. Jackson championed throughout his career.

The event begins with a public reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Crary Art Gallery, 511 Market St., Warren, PA. It will be followed by Judge Conti’s keynote address at 7:00 p.m. at the Warren County Courthouse, 204 4th Ave.

Both events are free and open to the public, but registration is required by visiting roberthjackson.org/events or calling (716) 483-6646.