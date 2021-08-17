Jacob Kindberg Leaving Jamestown Tarp Skunks

Jamestown Tarp Skunks Director of Business and Sales Operations Jacob Kindberg has announced he’s leaving the organization.

Board of Managers Chairman Russ Diethrick stated “Jamestown Community Baseball LLC is honored to have been part of Jacob Kindberg’s successful career journey. With regret, we announce he will be leaving the organization at the end of August. We will miss his talent and leadership. We wish him well in his exciting future endeavors.”

The Jamestown Tarp Skunks, who had their start in 2020 delayed due to COVID-19, had a successful season this year with the Western Division Championship in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.