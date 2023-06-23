James Prendergast Library Block Party to Take Place June 24

The James Prendergast Library will kick off their summer reading program with a block party and patio dedication this Saturday.

The new patio will be dedicated at 10:30 a.m. in memory of Jim Roselle, a library supporter, radio personality, and Jamestown advocate.

After the dedication, the Community Block Party will start at 11:00 am and go until 2:00 pm.

The event will include lawn games, outdoor Storytime, a summer reading tent, Booksale, crafts, plant giveaway, live music, food trucks, Makerspace activities, and more.

In addition to library-run programs, over 30 community organizations will participate with informational tables and activities.

People can also sign up for the 2023 Summer Reading Program.

Cherry Street at West Fifth Street will be blocked off to traffic; however, the library’s parking lot will still be accessible from West Sixth Street. The library will be open for regular services during the event.

The event takes place rain or shine, with some activities being moved indoors if necessary.

For more information, visit https://www.prendergastlibrary.org/community-block-party.