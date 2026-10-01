Jamestown Alley Ways To Receive New Artwork In 2027

Alley ways in Jamestown will receive new artwork this Spring.

The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation is collaborating with Stephanie Baker at Southwestern High School and Chautauqua Art Gallery to update the public artwork currently displayed in Potter’s Alley, Chautauqua Art Gallery and Winter Garden Plaza in downtown Jamestown.

With the help of Stephanie Baker, a call for art has gone out to all Chautauqua County High Schools. Art teachers have been asked to submit work from their senior class artists for an annual show at Chautauqua Art Gallery in May 2027. Pieces from that show will be selected and reproduced for display in Art in the Alleys.

This year’s selections will replace works displayed on the side of Chautauqua Art Gallery. Artwork in each section of the project will be replaced on a rotating basis. Next year’s selections will be hung in Winter Garden Plaza, then Potter’s Alley. This will allow each artist’s work to be displayed for about three years.

JRC first developed the Potter’s Alley Gallery in 2010. For the initial project, JRC collaborated with Jamestown High School, Jamestown Community College and the Active Artist Alliance to bring work by young artists to the walls surrounding Potters Alley, the current Chautauqua Art Gallery and Winter Garden Plaza. While several pieces have been replaced over the years, many works have been up since 2010 and are deteriorating.

Details about Art in the Alleys can be found on the Renaissance Corporation’s website, www.jamestownrenaissance.org