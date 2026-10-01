Local Officials Attend Nuclear Energy Policy Summit

Local officials recently traveled to New York City to learn more about the rapidly evolving nuclear industry.

Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency CEO and Deputy County Executive of Economic Development Mark Geise and Dunkirk Planning and Development Director Vince DeJoy attended the 2026 Nuclear Energy Policy Summit. Representatives from Genover LLC, the current owner of the former NRG property, also participated in the summit.

Hosted by the Atlantic Council’s Nuclear Energy Policy Initiative, the two-day event brought together leaders from government, industry, finance, and the energy sector to discuss the future of nuclear energy and the deployment of next-generation technologies.

The summit provided an opportunity to better understand emerging nuclear technologies, financing models, regulatory considerations, public-private partnerships, and other factors that could influence whether nuclear energy could play a role in the future reuse of the Dunkirk property.

The former Dunkirk Generating Station operated for more than six decades before being retired in 2016. In May 2026, NRG Energy transferred ownership of the property and associated assets to Genover, which is now leading planning, preparation, and redevelopment efforts for the site in collaboration with local officials.

Returning the former NRG property to productive use has been a longstanding economic development priority for Chautauqua County, the CCIDA, and the City of Dunkirk. The site’s existing energy infrastructure, industrial history, available acreage, and location along Lake Erie make it a significant redevelopment opportunity for the city and broader region.

Local officials and Genover will continue evaluating potential uses for the property, with a focus on opportunities that can generate private investment, create jobs, strengthen the local tax base, and return the strategically important site to productive use.

For more information about the CCIDA and economic development initiatives throughout Chautauqua County, visit ChooseCHQ.com.