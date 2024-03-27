Jamestown Attorney Joseph Calimeri Appointed To Jamestown School Board

Jamestown attorney Joseph Calimeri has been appointed to the Jamestown School Board.

Board President Paul Abbott nominated Calimeri to fill the unexpired term of Pat Slagle. Slagle resigned from the board following his acceptance of a new position with the New York State Court System, which has a requirement that its members cannot serve on public boards.

Abbott stated he was aware that Calimeri had an interest in running for a seat on the board, “I felt it was in the best interest of the district given the short period of time between now and the election and budget vote in May that knowing that Mr. Calimeri was interested and, by the time we had gone through another process as we had done in the past, we would have already been just about to the election. And I just thought it was in the best interest of the district to appoint someone.”

Calimeri will serve until the May 21 Annual Budget Vote & School Board Election. In that election, the two candidates who receive the highest vote totals each will be elected to a three-year term to commence on July 1, 2024 and expire on June 30, 2027. The candidate receiving the third highest vote total to be elected to a one-year term to commence on May 22, 2024 and expire on June 30, 2025. The terms for both Frank Galeazzo and Nina Karbacka are up for a vote this year as well.

Calimeri, a 2003 graduate of Jamestown High School, has served as partner at Wright Calimeri, PLLC since 2017. He previously served as an associate attorney at the law office of Wright Wright & Hampton from 2011 to 2016 and is a member of the Jamestown Bar Association. He graduated cum laude from SUNY Geneseo in 2007 with a degree in political science and graduated from Ohio North University College of Law, with distinction, in 2010, where served as symposium editor of the college’s law review.

Calimeri resides in the city with his wife Leslie and children. He also serves as the Vice Chairman of the Italian American Golf Association.

Longtime school board member Joe Pawelski was also nominated and elected to serve as the board’s vice president during the meeting.