Jamestown BPU Board Approves 2023 District Heating Budget with No Rate Increase

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities board has approved the 2023 District Heating budget with no increase and will be considering a proposed 3% increase in Solid Waste and Water rates.

BPU General Manager Dave Leathers said he hopes to see Solid Waste, Wastewater and Water Budgets approved in November. He said all budgets are seeing difficulties on the expense side, “All line items on the expense side are threatened by inflationary costs, supply chain challenges, not necessarily personnel, but I think that’s the biggest issue right now. And we’re really being careful in trying to be considerate that we don’t just have rate increases in all divisions. So, as presented I think we’ll have District Heat and Wastewater with no rate adjustment for 2023.”

Leathers said the draft Electric budget will be reviewed at the November board meeting and approved in December.