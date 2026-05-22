Jamestown BPU Closed Monday In Observance Of Memorial Day

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

Garbage and recycling will not be collected on Monday.

Due to the holiday, Monday’s regular garbage and recycling collection will be delayed until Tuesday, May 26. In the same way, Tuesday collection will be delayed until Wednesday; Wednesday collection will be moved to Thursday; Thursday to Friday; and Friday collection to Saturday, May 30.

The Yard Waste Site will be open 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. this Saturday, May 24, as well as from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27. However, due to Saturday collection of garbage and recycling, the Yard Waste Site will be closed on Saturday, May 30.

Customers needing to make payments on Memorial Day may use the BPU’s online and phone payment options. Payments may be made online at www.jamestownnybpu.gov or by phone at 716-661-1660, option 3, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

For reports of trouble for all BPU Divisions during non-business hours, customers may call 716-661-1640. During regular business hours, such calls may be made to BPU Customer Service at 716-661-1660.