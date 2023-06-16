Jamestown BPU Customer Service Closed Monday, June 19

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities‘ Customer Service Office will be closed all day for staff training on Monday, June 19.

The Customer Service lobby will reopen for regular walk-in business and employees will be available by phone at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 20.

All other BPU offices are open on Monday.

Customers are reminded that payments may be made online at www.jamestownbpu.com by e-check, debit card and credit card.

Telephone payments are available by calling (716)661-1660, option 3.

Check and money order payments are accepted at drop boxes located in the BPU Customer Service parking lot, on Tracy Plaza, and the Police Station Vestibule at City Hall.