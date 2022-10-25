Jamestown BPU Moves to 37th Place on Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America List

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has been recognized for a fourth year on the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America list.

The award program administered by Springbuk moved the BPU up the list to 37th place of 100 companies. They had been at 51st place in 2020.

More than 1,000 workplaces are considered in the contest annually. To qualify for the national award, applicants are scored on a rubric as well as having applicant essays and questions related to chronic conditions and workplace health reviewed.