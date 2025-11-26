Jamestown BPU Offices Closed Nov. 27-28 For Thanksgiving Holiday

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities offices will be closed on Thursday, November 27, and Friday, November 28, in observance of Thanksgiving.

The Customer Service Office reopens for business at 9 a.m. Monday, December 1.

Garbage and recycling collection will not occur on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, and will instead be delayed until Friday, November 28. The regular Friday collection will take place on Saturday, November 29. Recycling for the week is metal.

Customers are reminded that bills may be paid by phone or online with a credit card, debit card or e-check. Click the blue My Account button at www.jamestownbpu.com to make an online payment. Phone payments may be made by calling 716-661-1660, extension 3.

Customers also may leave BPU payments in drop-off boxes located in the Customer Service Office parking lot down the “D” driveway, 92 Steele Street; in the Jamestown Police Department vestibule on the East Second Street side of City Hall; and outside the Third Street entrance of City Hall on Tracy Plaza. Payments left in drop boxes should only be made by check or money order.

For reports of utility trouble in all BPU Divisions, customers may call 716-661-1640 after hours and on holidays.