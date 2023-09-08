Jamestown BPU Places 1st in WNY Healthiest Employer Contest

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities, for the sixth consecutive year, placed first among a group of seven middle-sized companies competing in the WNY Healthiest Employer contest.

Buffalo Business First, Springbuk, Best Self Behavioral Health, Independent Health, Wegmans and Walsh Duffield sponsored the competition and recently announced contest winners.

The recognition automatically enters the BPU program in the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America Competition. The BPU has earned a spot in the top 100 companies in the national challenge since 2019.

A point-based program, the BPU’s health and wellness plan provides incentives for employee participation in biometric screenings, lunch and learn attendance, individual health challenges and preventative medical appointments. Installation of standing work stations and an exercise room open to employees are aspects of the program.

Healthy snacks are provided in utility buildings instead of the previous sale of candy. A healthy recipe and garden produce exchange corner is located in some buildings. Flu vaccinations are furnished on-site during work and after-work hours.

Past programs offered on a periodic basis are Weight Watcher classes, pre-diabetes training, carotid artery screenings and “Wellness Days.”

This year, the WNY Healthiest Employer contest added the designation of “Wellness Champion,” honoring five wellness leaders from the region. BPU Accounts Payable Specialist Trenton Lutes, who leads the Jamestown BPU Health and Wellness Team, was tapped for the award.

He is credited with creating the Work Well CHQ Wellness Group, in which wellness representatives from various companies and agencies throughout Chautauqua County meet to exchange ideas that result in a healthier work force.