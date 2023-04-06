Jamestown BPU Receives Recognition from American Heart Association

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has received national gold-level recognition from the American Heart Association.

The award is in recognition for the BPU’s commitments to employee health and well-being as measured in the Association’s 2022 Workforce Well-Being Scorecard.

The Scorecard evaluates factors such as mental health policies, organizational well-being strategies to address burnout, health equity measures, employee financial resources, and more, to provide a comprehensive assessment of an organization’s culture of health.

Approximately 381 organizations completed the Scorecard in 2022 and recognized organizations attained levels of platinum, gold, silver, bronze or completer.

For more information and a full list of recognized organizations, visit heart.org/workforce.