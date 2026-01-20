WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown BPU Renews Electric ‘Flex Rate Agreements’ With SKF USA, Bush/eSolutions

Top Photo: SKF USA’s Falconer leadership team celebrates the signing of a new SC-6 flex-rate electric contract with the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities.
Shown L-R are John Pagett, Controller, and Joseph Sienicki Jr., Plant Manager, along with BPU General Manager David L. Leathers and Deputy General Manager – Electric Kristofor Sellstrom. 
Bottom Photo: Bush/eSolutions management team signs a new SC-6 flex-rate electric agreement with the Jamestown BPU. Shown are Troy Pitts, Operations & Quality Director and Rick Matter, MRO Buyer for Bush/eSolutions, along with BPU GM David L. Leathers, Business Development Coordinator Ellen Ditonto, and Deputy GM-Electric Kristofor Sellstrom.

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has renewed electric “Flex Rate Agreements” with two regional manufacturers.

The agreements provide them with slightly lower electric rates in exchange for continued economic development investments and stable workforce numbers.

Both SKF USA and Bush/eSolutions have signed new contracts to continue in the Service Classification Six (SC-6) program. The two companies were required to provide statistics on their current and projected employment numbers, their annual capital investments and their planned business outlook for the new contract period.

The BPU’s Flex Rate Program is an economic development tool used by the utility to assist local industrial companies by offering reduced electric costs in exchange for a manufacturer’s pledge to invest in its local facility and workforce. Currently, six of the region’s largest manufacturers qualify for inclusion in the SC-6 program.

SKF USA’s Factory Manager, Joseph Sienicki Jr., indicated that the flexible electric rate has enabled the local plant to plan for the acquisition of new equipment and to maintain a high level of employment while increasing its production of aircraft bearings.

Bush Industries, doing business as eSolutions, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of case goods and ready-to-assemble furniture for commercial and residential offices.

Troy Pitts, Operations and Quality Director at eSolutions, believes that the SC-6 program and the savings it represents for that company translate into reinvestment in people and equipment.

