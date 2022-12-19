WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown BPU to Vote on Raising Solid Waste Fees for 2023

BPUThe Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will vote today on raising solid waste fees for residential and some commercial customers.

The Board will vote on both the 2023 Solid Waste and Electric Division budgets. There is no rate increase for the Electric division.

For the solid waste division, the proposed rate increase is $1.50 per month for the basic service charge for all residential customers. Additionally, there is a proposed $0.50 increase to the monthly recycling credit. For residential customers who recycle at least once during a billing cycle, the rate will increase $1.00, from $12.50/month to $13.50/month. A similar increase is requested for small commercial customers.

A 100% rate increase is proposed for dumpster service.

The meeting is open to the public and will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the BPU Operations Center located at 92 Steele Street. The meeting will also be livestreamed at www.jamestownbpu.com/live.

