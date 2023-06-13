Jamestown Central Garage Project $389,000 Over Budget

The City of Jamestown’s Central Garage project is around $389,000 over budget.

Former Public Works Director and current Project Manager Jeff Lehman updated Jamestown City Council on the Washington Street facility project on Monday night.

He said the total original budget was $5,334,487 which included $4 million for the project, a $1 million state grant, and a $500,000 NYSERDA grant the city applied for to make the building all electric, “Because we did not get the NYSERDA grant, so we decided to go back to gas where we originally were with the building which saved us $242,000 and change on the mechanical and, sadly, only $47,741 on the electrical.”

Lehman said due to the Pandemic, bids then came in 20 to 30% higher than when the project was first put together three and a half years ago.

He said at this point the project is about 90% complete except for the electric package that needs to go in, which probably won’t get shipped until mid October. He added that the building is up and running with crews using the old electric service.

Lehman said $5,146,706 has been expended so far with about $577,000 remaining in work items that include landscaping, drainage, and parking lot repairs which will be done in-house, “Lifts are a big one. We pulled that one out of the original contract and so we plan on having one new lift and moving two of the existing lifts from 155 Steele down there. So, that’s $170,000. Oil storage and containment unit, we blocked off $50,000 for that. Again, that’s a requirement. And a CO2 Detection System, that’s just the air monitoring in the building.”

Lehman said a crane system also needs to be installed in the garage bays. Following the remaining work, the total project costs will be $5,723,706; or $389,219 over budget.

Central Garage Project Budget

He said the project will likely be completed by winter which could be tough because the city will be in snowplow season at that point.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the city hadn’t bonded for the full amount of the project and will being putting forward a resolution to do that.