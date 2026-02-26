Jamestown, Chautauqua County Each Receive $250,000 To Help Increase Housing Supply

The City of Jamestown and Chautauqua County Government are receiving $250,000 each to help increase the housing supply.

The technical assistance grants from the New York State Homes and Community Renewal program are going to certified Pro-Housing communities.

Communities applied to receive up to $250,000 to help in their efforts to create master plans, conduct market studies and zoning analyses, streamline building permits and assist with implementing similar actions that improve their ability to cultivate a pro-housing environment.

Under the Pro-House Community Program, local governments that are taking action to support housing growth to address the housing shortage throughout the State can apply to become certified. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, these state funds supported up to 20,000 more homes statewide.