Jamestown City Council Inauguration Tonight

Democrats will take over leading Jamestown City Council as four new members are officially inaugurated tonight.

The ceremony will take place at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located on the second floor of City Hall.

All nine council members will take the oath of office. New this term are Democrats Jeremy Engquist and Dan Gonzalez as At-Large council members; as well as Doug Scotchmer in Ward 4, and Hannah Jaroszynski in Ward 5. They will join Democrat and Ward 3 Council member Regina Brackman as part of the 5-4 majority.

Returning Republicans include Ward 1 council member Brent Sheldon, Ward 2 council member Tony Dolce, Ward 6 council member Andrew Faulkner, and At Large Council member Russ Bonfiglio.

The inaugural meeting of the Council will follow with council members voting on who will be Council President. Republican Tony Dolce has served as Council President since January 2020.

City Council’s Work Session and committee meetings have all been canceled due to a lack of agenda items.

The next regularly scheduled Work Session and Committee meetings, will be held on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The inauguration ceremony and meeting is open to the public and can also be viewed via livestream at jamestownny.gov.